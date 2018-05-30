Legends Casino distributing over $1M in grants to local nonprofits

TOPPENISH, WA - Today, Legends Casino Hotel will be distributing over $1,000,000 in grants from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to nonprofit organizations throughout our community.

Legends Casino Hotel, through the Yakama Cares program, distributes almost $480,000 to local nonprofit organizations today as the culmination of their 20th Anniversary celebration. 214 organizations will receive grants from Yakama Cares while the Community Impact Fund awards $543,000 to benefit the law enforcement, fire and health care needs of the community.

Yakama Cares, an annual event, donates funds to create positive impacts in the community it serves, and it is funded through the Charitable Contribution fund. Program distributions have increased each year since 2008 with the 2018 contribution of $479,550. Nonprofit organizations submit their applications annually between January 1 and March 31.

The organizations receiving a distribution comprise mayn communities ranging from Goldendale and Glenwood to Mattawa and Pasco to Cle Elum. Grants awarded in 2018 range from $1,000 to $7,000 per recipient including books, iMacs and other educational programs for schools as well as uniforms or equipment for sports teams, survival materials for homeless, vaccines for pet shelters and assistance for seniors.