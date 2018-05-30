Benton County firefighters busy with two afternoon fires

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Benton County firefighters were busy with two fires this afternoon. One of them started around 2:30 off of East Badger Road in south Kennewick and damaged one home, and had firefighters scrambling to protect other homes in the area.

It burned about 20 to 25 acres and right now is fully contained. Firefighters are monitoring the area just in case.

And the cause of this fire?

"[The] homeowner was trying to get rid of gophers on his property with a propane blowtorch," said Tracy Baker with Benton County Fire District #1.

This was just one of two fires within hours of each other in Benton County.

The other fire burned about 100 acres and was started accidentally. It happened around 12:30 this afternoon in the area of Sellards and Travis Roads south of Benton City.

Firefighters were able to get it under control in about 20 minutes, and crews stayed out to watch for hot spots or flare ups for about another hour.