Stricter alcohol policies could save lives, study shows - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Stricter alcohol policies could save lives, study shows

Posted: Updated:

UNITED STATES - A new study suggests stronger alcohol policies may save lives. 

Researchers from Boston Medical Center looked at state drunk driving laws and taxes on alcohol sales. They found states with stricter policies had fewer alcohol-related crash deaths.

Experts say just small changes across all states could save hundreds of lives each year.

About one-third of traffic deaths involve a driver impaired by alcohol.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures