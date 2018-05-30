The Love Project encourages children to avoid gangs through a concert

YAKIMA, WA - A local program involving former gang members is reaching out to young children and helping keep them out of gangs. The program - The Love Project - is focused on helping its community, and tomorrow they will spread that message of love through a concert.

The concert, called "Stop The Violence," will be happening on Thursday at the Sozo Sports Complex. This will be the first time The Love Project puts together a concert, and they say the focus is to bring as many people in the community together and simply put everyone's differences aside.

The Love Project started last year, and since then the founder Chevy Cortez says he has met some incredible kids who remind him of why he began the program in the first place.

"There's a lot of crazy stuff happening with the murders and store robberies, and so honestly when I started The Love Project that was the reason why," Cortez said. "Because I was just tired of all the chaos, you know, and I think the only way to help, the only thing that really penetrates a lot of these kids' lives is just simply love on them."

Cortez tells us the program has received great support from the community and that's part of the reason for this concert.

For those interested in going to the concert, it's free and set to begin at 7:00 p.m.