Radio-frequency ablation could ease chronic pain

UNITED STATES - Millions of Americans suffer with chronic, daily pain.

Opioids have dangerous side effects, are addictive, and can make people sick.

Now people are turning to radio-frequency ablation treatment, which cuts down and interrupts pain transmission from joints by burning, or destroying tiny nerve branches which supply pain from joints.

Doctors say radio-frequency ablation is a good pain management option for anyone who has:

Neck pain and headaches

Limitation in range of motion in your neck and head

Spinal osteo-arthritis

If other medicines and therapy options aren't working, the procedure typically provides pain relief for 6 months and longer.