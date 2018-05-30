Radio-frequency ablation could ease chronic pain - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Radio-frequency ablation could ease chronic pain

UNITED STATES - Millions of Americans suffer with chronic, daily pain.

Opioids have dangerous side effects, are addictive, and can make people sick. 

Now people are turning to radio-frequency ablation treatment, which cuts down and interrupts pain transmission from joints by burning, or destroying tiny nerve branches which supply pain from joints.

Doctors say radio-frequency ablation is a good pain management option for anyone who has:

  • Neck pain and headaches
  • Limitation in range of motion in your neck and head
  • Spinal osteo-arthritis

If other medicines and therapy options aren't working, the procedure typically provides pain relief for 6 months and longer.

