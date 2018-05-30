Sunnyside School District now offers emergency text service

SUNNYSIDE, WA - Today, Texas Governor Greg Abbott laid out a school safety plan just eleven days after the shooting at Santa Fe High School that left 10 people dead.

With each school shooting that happens, schools across the country and state of Washington have been re-evaluating their safety protocols.

During the following days after the devastating shooting in Parkland, Florida, there was a handful of social media threats at high schools across the Yakima Valley, including West Valley, Zillah, and Grandview. After those threats, the Sunnyside School District decided to change how they communicate with parents about emergencies on their schools' campuses. They are now offering emergency text notifications.

Texts will be sent out to parents for minor incidents including school closures because of snow or other inclement weather and for things like power outages. But they will also be used if students and teachers have to go into lock down, or the worst-case scenario, a shooting.

"But we know that, that doesn't reach every single one of our families," said Jessica Morgan, Sunnyside School District's communication director. "So by collecting these phone numbers we're hoping that we'll be able to get that to them directly, quickly. So that they're not scrolling through trying to find it on Facebook or maybe they saw it and now they can't find it."

Today the district also sent out a text to all the phone numbers they have on file asking them to "opt in" to receive emergency texts.

If you have a student in the Sunnyside School District and didn't get one, you can text "Y" or "YES" to 67587.