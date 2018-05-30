Pasco School District celebrates completion of 20th student-built house

PASCO, WA - Today, the Pasco School District celebrated its 20th student-built house, and we got to see the grand unveiling of the 2018 Team Pasco home.

In partnership with Chiawana, Pasco, and New Horizons High Schools, the Pasco Vocational Building Program spearheaded the homes' project. With over 21 years of building, this 20th home is the product of months of work from some of our area's best and brightest.

Chiawana senior Jose Cruz says seeing the finished home makes him proud to be involved from the very beginning.

"I was really surprised because we did everything from the ground up," Cruz explained, "so we became the professionals and we got taught everything from knowing nothing, so it was a really good experience."

In addition, the Pasco Vocational Building Program's board has given over $200,000 in scholarships to students involved in the projects. This year, the board awarded 8 students, including Cruz, $11,000 for their future studies.