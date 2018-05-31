Suspect in six hour standoff is fighting for his life at Harborview

UPDATE 9:20 a.m.

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima police say the man who hid inside a home after a shooting on Englewood Avenue and 27th overnight, has life threatening injuries. He has been taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Officers ended their standoff with 62-year-old Henry Castro, after it appeared he tried to shoot himself around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Officers say Castro shot his two neighbors, 19-year-old Shawna Umphrey and 43-year-old Michael Bretches, Wednesday night during a confrontation.

Police are still investigating.

----------------

UPDATE 7 a.m.

YAKIMA, WA - According to police, the suspect was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at about 3 a.m.

Both of the victims are out of surgery and in stable condition.

___________

YAKIMA, WA - A dispute between neighbors leads to two people being shot Wednesday night.

Yakima police tell us the call came in around 9:15 p.m. in the area of 27th and Englewood Avenue. They say a man grabbed a gun and shot his neighbors, a man and woman, then barricaded himself inside his home.

YPD and SWAT arrived on scene and surrounded the home.

Police are negotiating with the suspect and working to get a search warrant to enter the home.

The victims were taken to a local hospital, no word yet on their conditions.