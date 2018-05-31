Brush fire shuts down part of Greenway in Union Gap - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Union Gap, WA- A brush fire is shutting down parts of the Greenway in Union Gap. 

The fire started at about 3 a.m. Thursday morning off of I-82 near milepost 36 . 

Firefighters were able to get it contained within a couple hours, but crews will remain on scene to make sure there are no flare ups. 

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information is made available. 

