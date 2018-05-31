Semi truck rollover crash on eastbound I-82 Thursday morning

A Wapato resident reported a theft of a pickup to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The pickup had been equipped with a GPS locator. The owner of the pickup was able to use a computer program to track the location of the pickup. The pickup was first

BENTON CITY, WA - A semi truck rollover crash happened on eastbound I-82 before the exit on Yakitat Road in Benton City this morning.

There were two people inside of the truck at the time of the accident, but luckily no injuries have been reported. Both people were transported to a hospital as a precaution.

Washington State Patrol believes the driver fell asleep at the wheel, and the accident is still under investigation.