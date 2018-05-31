Burn pile in Sunnyside spreads to nearby car, building - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Burn pile in Sunnyside spreads to nearby car, building

Sunnyside, WA- Firefighters say a burn pile is to blame for a fire that spread to a nearby car and building.

It happened at about 1:30 Wednesday afternoon on Van Belle Road. 

According to firefighters, the owner thought the pile was out and left it unattended. 

No one was injured, but firefighters estimate the the total loss at around $125,000. 

