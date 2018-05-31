$1025 fine for littering a lit tobacco product in WA

WENATCHEE, WA – Eastern Washington has already experienced its first couple wildfires of the season and as conditions continue to dry out across the state, the danger of fires caused by individuals discarding lit tobacco products or other lit material from their vehicles increase. One careless action can quickly turn into a major fire. The resources needed to fight fires and the losses associated with them, such as homes, structures and even life are extremely expensive and costly to tax payers.

The Washington State Patrol will take appropriate enforcement under RCW 70.93.060(4) for those who discard a lit tobacco product or other lit material. It is a class 1 civil infraction as provided in RCW 7.80.120 for a person to discard, in violation of this section, potentially dangerous litter in any amount.