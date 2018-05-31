CRIME STOPPERS: Linza Antwan Black a.k.a. "6 Shooter", "Mississippi"

TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for a Linza Antwan Black.

Black is 22 years old (DOB:11-19-95), 5'11", 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has the tattoo "6 Shooter" on his right arm and "Black" on his right wrist.

Black also goes by the aliases "Six Shooter" and "Mississippi," and was last known to live in Prosser but has been seen in the Tri-Cities as well. He was picked up last month after serving some time, but didn't comply with his release. His conviction for robbery in the second degree makes him a violent offender.

If you have any information, call 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org. You can remain anonymous.