Benton Franklin Humane Society Open House

The Benton-Franklin Humane Society #PAWS4LIFE Summer Kickoff Is The Most PAWSOME Pet Event Of The Season.
REGISTER NOW: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paws4life-summer-kickoff-event-tickets-46425743649
Summer is finally here and what better way to kick it off than playing with puppies & kittens. Make sure you bring your furry friends out and let them strut their stuff!
Don't Miss These Cat & Dog-friendly Activities:
Dr. Menk’s Mobile Veterinary Service will attend from noon to 3:00 for an “ask the vet” session.
Nail trim/vaccination combos for ONLY $15.00.
Our Local K-9 Unit, Blue Dog RV mascot and so much more!
NOTE: This event is family friendly. All friendly well behaved cats & dogs welcome to attend. Dogs must remain leashed at all times.
Date: Saturday, June 16th 11am-4pm
Location: The Benton-Franklin Humane Society
1736 E 7th Ave, Kennewick WA 99337