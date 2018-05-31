Benton Franklin Humane Society Open House

The Benton-Franklin Humane Society #PAWS4LIFE Summer Kickoff Is The Most PAWSOME Pet Event Of The Season.



REGISTER NOW: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paws4life-summer-kickoff-event-tickets-46425743649



Summer is finally here and what better way to kick it off than playing with puppies & kittens. Make sure you bring your furry friends out and let them strut their stuff!



Don't Miss These Cat & Dog-friendly Activities:



Dr. Menk’s Mobile Veterinary Service will attend from noon to 3:00 for an “ask the vet” session.

Nail trim/vaccination combos for ONLY $15.00.

Our Local K-9 Unit, Blue Dog RV mascot and so much more!



NOTE: This event is family friendly. All friendly well behaved cats & dogs welcome to attend. Dogs must remain leashed at all times.



Date: Saturday, June 16th 11am-4pm

Location: The Benton-Franklin Humane Society

1736 E 7th Ave, Kennewick WA 99337