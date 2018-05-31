Throwback Thursday: Big Ben's first ringing in 1859

LONDON, ENGLAND - For this week's Throwback Thursday, we wanted to know what cool thing happened on this day in history.

Did you know that on May 31, 1859, the famous tower clock known as Big Ben rang out over London for the very first time?

The name "Big Ben" originally just applied to the bell, but later came to refer to the clock itself.

There are two main stories about how Big Ben got its name. Many claim it was named after the famously long-winded Sir Benjamin Hall, the London Commissioner of Works, at the time it was built.

Another famous story argues that the bell was named for the popular heavyweight boxer Benjamin Caunt, because it was the largest of its kind.