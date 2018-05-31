Graduation rates of Yakima-area schoolsPosted: Updated:
Family of mother killed remember her
The Love Project concert
Sunnyside emergency text system
Mother fatally stabbed in Yakima
Yakima and Prosser Memorial Day events
Graduation rates of Yakima-area schools
Graduation is right around the corner for many high school seniors, but how many students are actually graduating?More >>
Family of Yakima mother fatally stabbed remember her loving and giving personality
A fatal stabbing on Memorial Day has left one baby without a mother in Yakima.More >>
Suspect in six hour standoff is fighting for his life at Harborview
Officers say Castro shot his two neighbors, 19-year-old Shawn Umphrey and 43-year-old Michael Bretches, Wednesday night during a confrontation.More >>
Burn pile in Sunnyside spreads to nearby car, building
According to firefighters, the owner thought the pile was out and left it unattended.More >>
Sunnyside School District now offers emergency text service
Today, Texas Governor Greg Abbott laid out a school safety plan just eleven days after the shooting at Santa Fe High School that left 10 people dead.More >>
The Love Project encourages children to avoid gangs through a concert
A local program involving former gang members is reaching out to young children and helping keep them out of gangs.More >>
Legends Casino distributing over $1M in grants to local nonprofits
Legends Casino Hotel, through the Yakama Cares program, distributes almost $480,000 to local non-profit organizations today as the culmination of their 20th Anniversary celebration.More >>
12-year-old girl shot during target practice dies
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl who was accidentally shot while target shooting north of Cle Elum has died.More >>
Fire pit to blame for garage fire
It started at about 4 a.m. Wednesday morning on North 4th Avenue.More >>
Two people seriously injured after Jeep rolls down 200-foot embankment
Two people were transported to Harborview with serious injuries after their Jeep rolled down a 200-foot embankment and ejected them near Liberty.More >>
