Graduation rates of Yakima-area schools

GRANDVIEW, WA - Graduation is right around the corner for many high school seniors, but how many students are actually graduating? We decided to ask several school districts around the Yakima area exactly that.

"Graduation rate has always been in the 90s," said Kim Casey, principal of Grandview High School.

"We are at 87 percent," said Jewel Brumley, principal of Eisenhower High School.

Other high schools like West Valley said 91 percent and Davis said 87 percent.

With these schools having a graduation rate over 80 percent, it's no wonder Eisenhower and Grandview High were recognized as best high schools in the U.S. News and World Report, but these schools were selected for more than just their graduation rates.

"Scores, graduation rate, social economic status of our students are about 70 percent free and reduced," Brumley said. "It's the combination of that and then plus having AP scores."

And it's also because...

"We allow our staff and students to start whereever they are at and then grow to an unforeseen potential," said Casey.

Students at Eisenhower and Grandview describe what makes their schools special.

"I feel like I am getting the education I need," said Valentina Aznar, an 11th grader at Eisenhower. "The teachers are always preparing us for the testing, making it easier for us to get better scores."

"Even though we are like a small school and everything we still get a really good education here," said student Laura Cataneda. "I feel like I'm prepared for college."

Congratulations to the Class of 2018, you did it!