Overnight standoff ends without arrest - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Overnight standoff ends without arrest

Posted: Updated:

Pasco, WA- An overnight standoff ended when police realized they man they were looking for wasn't there.

It started at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday night near Agate and North 20th in Pasco. 

Police say they were looking for someone connected to an assault in Kennewick from the week earlier. 

We've reached out to law enforcement for more information but haven't heard back yet. 

We will update this story as we learn more. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures