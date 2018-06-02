Free pizza to anyone who adopts pet through Pet Overpopulation Prevention

TRI-CITIES- Papa John's Pizza and Pet Overpopulation Prevention (POPP) have paired up to help homeless pets.

During the entire month of June Papa John’s Pizza will be providing a free pizza for every person/family that adopts a cat or dog from POPP.

Pet OverPopulation Prevention (POPP) is a local, non-profit, all volunteer, no-kill pet organization that promotes responsible pet ownership by educating the public regarding spaying and neutering their pets, provides spay/neuter assistance, and caring for & finding homes for abandoned and/or unwanted pets. All pets are spayed and neutered before adoption.

The POPP adoption facility is located at 5811 W. Van Giesen Street in West Richland, WA. POPP operates an adoption site on Saturdays from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. POPP adoption personnel can also be found on most Saturdays and Sundays at Petsmart from noon to 4:00 PM—cats only. POPP relies on the community for support. Foster homes are always needed. You can find out more about POPP by viewing our website: www.popptricities.org.