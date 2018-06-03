Body of missing Hanford High School student found in river

6-3-18 UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA- Police have confirmed that the body of Dmetri Kennedy-Woody was recovered from the Yakima River Sunday.

Around 10:00 a.m. Sunday, crews located Kennedy-Woody under the SR 240 bridge.

5-29-18 UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA - A football coach has identified Hanford High School senior Dmetri Kennedy-Woody as the 18-year-old who went missing Monday after jumping off the railroad bridge.

Dive Rescue called off the search this afternoon, saying they have done all they can and have searched everywhere underwater. They say the only thing left to do is "let nature run its course." They also said that the temperature of the water can play an important role: the body goes into shock, causing muscles in the body to constrict and making it difficult to swim.

Dive Rescue also warns people about swimming in the Yakima River.

"Don't go into the Yakima, period," said Scott Ruppelius with Columbia Basin Dive Rescue. "The Yakima is just a dangerous river. There are a lot of debris in there - tree stags, fences, old bridge pilings. It's just not a safe area to swim in. If you are going to swim, swim out in the Columbia. Preferably in the swim areas. If you are going to swim off other areas, wear a life jacket."

Dive Rescue weren't the only ones looking for Kennedy-Woody. His father along with others were also out there with binoculars searching the river.

An announcement was made to the Hanford students and staff on Tuesday, and counselors were available at the school all day.

A candlelight vigil was planned and held for Kennedy-Woody at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, in the Hanford High School football field.

-------------------------

5-28-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

RICHLAND, WA - Columbia Basin Dive Rescue is searching for an 18-year-old man who did not resurface after jumping into the river with friends off the railroad bridge near SR-240.

Witnesses tell us they saw four people, three men and one woman jump off the railroad bridge into the river. The search was called out around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 28 when Dive Rescue launched from the Columbia Point Marina, and was called off a couple hours later as the sun went down.

Dive Rescue returned to the scene Tuesday morning to continue searching.

This article will be updated with the latest information.