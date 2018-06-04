Suspect arrested in Pasco homicide

Pasco, WA- Pasco detectives worked late into the night on Sunday on a homicide investigation.

They've now arrested 27-year-old Victor Paniagua on first degree murder charges in the death of 47-year-old Abel Contreras.

They found Paniagua at the Tahitian Inn.

Officers say they got a call about a disturbance, just after 1 p.m. Sunday at a home on the corner of South 22nd Avenue.

Pasco Police teamed up with the Washington State Crime Lab to process the scene.