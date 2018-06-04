Hanford fire 100 percent contained

The fire is now out, but the home is a total loss. No injuries have been reported.

Richland, WA- A fire on Hanford is now 100 percent contained.

The fire started at about 7 p.m. on Sunday night near the Wye barricade. It eventually grew to about 100 acres and the barricade had to be briefly closed overnight, but everything is back open as usual.

Firefighters believe lightening may be responsible for starting the fire.