Buffalo Fire in Selah Contained - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Buffalo Fire in Selah Contained

Posted: Updated:

SELAH, WA- The Buffalo Fire burning near Selah is contained.

The Department of Natural Resources worked over the weekend with local crews to get the nearly 1,900 acre brush and grass fire under control.

It started a little after 4 p.m. on Saturday on Buffalo Road. No homes were threatened.

The fire was contained at 4 p.m. on Monday. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures