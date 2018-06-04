Two men injured in stabbing Sunday night in Hermiston

At this point, officers do not know there conditions. Police do have a 34-year-old man in custody. We are expecting an update Monday afternoon on this case.At this point, officers do not know there conditions. Police do have a 34-year-old man in custody.

6-5-18 UPDATE:

HERMISTON, OR - On June 3 at about 9:55 p.m., the Hermiston Police Department responded to Kelli Boulevard on a report of an assault that just happened.

The responding Hermiston unit found a 72-year old man and 64-year old man, both with serious stabbing injuries. The on-call supervisor was notified and the major crime team was activated. The Oregon State Police Crime Lab responded as well to help with evidence collection.

Both men were eventually sent out of Hermiston via LifeFlight. Both of their conditions are stable but serious.

The Hermiston Police Department does have a 34-year old Hermiston man in custody.

On June 4 at about 6:50 a.m., the Hermiston Police Department with assistance from the Umatilla/Morrow County Major Crime Team, took 34-year-old Aaron M. Zuwala into custody for his suspected involvement in this crime. Zuwala, formerly of Pendleton but now living in the 1600 block of West Sunland Avenue, Hermiston, was interviewed at the Hermiston Police Department before being transported and lodged at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.

Zuwala was lodged on two counts of Attempted Murder, two counts of Assault in the First Degree and two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

The victims were identified as 72-year old Harold Piercy and 64-year old Richard Rukaveno both of Kelli Blvd., Hermiston. Both Piercy and Rukaveno are receiving treatment in a Portland area hospital. As of this update, both conditions are stable but serious.

All parties involved in this matter were known to each other. Additional information may be released on this investigation at a later time by the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office, and then will be added to this article.

---------------------

6-4-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

HERMISTON, OR - Hermiston Police are investigating a stabbing from Sunday night where two men had to be taken by LifeFlight.

Officers tell NBC Right Now they responded to the 2000 Block of Kelli Boulevard for a report of an assault just before 10 p.m. The responding officer found a 72-year-old and 64-year-old man with serious stab wounds. They ended up calling in the major crime team to help out.

According to a press release from Hermiston Police, "The Oregon State Police Crime Lab responded as well to assist with the collection of evidence".

At this point, officers do not know there conditions. Police do have a 34-year-old man in custody. We are expecting an update Monday afternoon on this case.