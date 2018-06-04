Two men injured in stabbing Sunday night in HermistonPosted: Updated:
50 years since Robert Kennedy assassination
Former President Bill Clinton and members of the Kennedy family will be at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's assassination.More >>
Les Blair Fire 85 percent contained, 905 acres burned
Tonight, firefighters are getting a better handle on the Les Blair fire that started yesterday afternoon.More >>
Two Kamiakin students barred from wearing military cords at graduation
Two Kamiakin students are speaking out about not being able to wear military cords at graduation.More >>
Richland construction will be worth it, city leaders say
It's hard not to notice all of the construction in Richland. It might be an eye sore now, but city leaders say it will all be worth it.More >>
Bateman Island expected to reopen after nearly a year of closure
For those of you patiently waiting for Richland's Bateman Island to reopen, you might not have to wait too much longer.More >>
Bluewood getting first major lift service upgrade since 1986
New skiers and snowboarders will have an easier and faster ride at Bluewood this winter.More >>
Hermiston PD investigating shooting early Monday morning
Hermiston Police say they are looking into a report of a shooting early Monday morning.More >>
Two men injured in stabbing Sunday night in Hermiston
Hermiston Police are investigating a stabbing from Sunday night where two men had to be taken by LifeFlight.More >>
Burglary suspects arrested and stolen vehicle recovered in Tollgate area
On June 1 at about 9:50 a.m., UCSO Deputies Jason Post and Jeff Brown responded to a burglary in progress at a cabin near milepost 12 off Highway 204 in the Tollgate area.More >>
Woman dead after single vehicle rollover; cause unknown
A Pendleton woman is dead after her vehicle left the highway for unknown reasons and rolled several times in Wallowa County.More >>
