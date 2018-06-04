Hermiston PD investigating shooting early Monday morning

Hermiston Police say this investigation is, "still very much active and contrary to all the information on social media (some of which is not accurate) we will not be releasing additional information until we are able to locate the appropriate family memb

6-5-18 UPDATE:

HERMISTON, OR - The Hermiston Police Department is investigating an early Monday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital with a head injury.

On June 4 at about 1:20 a.m., the Hermiston Police Department and assisting agencies, responded to the 500 block of W. Hartley Ave on a report of gunshots.. Responding officers found a 26-year old man with what appeared to be a significant wound to his head. He was transported to Good Shepherd Hospital by Umatilla County Fire District #1 paramedics before being sent to Kadlec in Richland.

The investigation is still very much active and the Hermiston Police Department will not be releasing additional information until they are able to locate the appropriate family members of the victim.

------------------------

6-4-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

HERMISTON, OR - Hermiston Police say they are looking into a report of a shooting early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 500 Block of West Hartley Avenue for shots fired. They found a 26-year-old man with what appeared to be a "significant wound to the head", according to a press release. Medics with Umatilla County Fire District 1 took that man to Good Shepherd Hospital before he was sent to Kadlec in Richland for treatment.

Hermiston Police say this investigation is, "still very much active and contrary to all the information on social media (some of which is not accurate) we will not be releasing additional information until we are able to locate the appropriate family members of the victim."

The department says they've received help from Oregon State Police, Umatilla Police Department, Boardman Police Department, Pendleton Police Department, Stanfield Police Department, Milton-Freewater Police Department, Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team (BENT), the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office, as well as both the Umatilla County and Morrow County Sheriff’s Offices.