Fire Marshal's office investigating fatal fire in Selah

The estimated loss in the building is $140,000.00. 20 firefighters responded. A name of the victim was not immediately released.

SELAH, WA - Investigators with the Yakima County Fire Marshal's office are trying to figure out what caused a fatal fire in Selah.

It started Sunday just before 6:30 p.m. on the 1200 Block of Ponoma Road. When they received the initial call, someone believed the resident was still inside. Firefighters requested mutual aid from the Yakima Training Center fire department and both teams reported seeing fire inside the living room and the ceiling collapsing.

Firefighters fought the blaze and tried to find the missing resident. They quickly located someone in the living room but were not able to revive that person.

