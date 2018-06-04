Cougar sighting reported by employee with Benton County Sheriff's Office

Anyone who has a similar sighting is asked to call the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife at (360) 902-2929.

BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is reporting one of their employees spotted a cougar Monday morning.

They say it happened around 6:40 a.m. while traveling eastbound on Interstate 82. What appeared to be a cougar ran south across the lanes towards Jacobs Road. The sheriff's office says this is one of several cougar sightings in South Richland near Badger Mountain over the past few months.

