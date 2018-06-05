Teen accidentally shot by friend

YAKIMA - A 14 year old is shot in Yakima, and his 14 year old friend admitted to shooting him.

It happened at 7:39 p.m. Monday night at a home on Ahtanum Road. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies say the victim has a gunshot wound in his left wrist and his chest.

The two teens first reported this as a drive-by shooting, but later admitted the accident. Deputies recovered a gun at the scene.

The teen is okay and is expected to be released from the hospital sometime Monday night. Deputies say this is a reminder to all gun owners, that properly securing them will prevent accidents like this one. This is an ongoing investigation and charges could still be filed.