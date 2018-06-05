Les Blair Fire 85 percent contained, 905 acres burned

UPDATE TUESDAY 5 PM

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Tonight, firefighters are getting a better handle on the Les Blair fire that started yesterday afternoon.

The fire has been burning since about noon Monday, and has burned about 905 acres in the canyon.

The original call came in via railroad burning up the slope above the tracks. Reports also came in from the Oregon side of Highway 730. It is currently 85 percent contained, and more spots might have flair ups.

It took a while to find the fire; smoke was laying on the river and it took crews some time to get to it. As of now, crews believe a spark from a train could be what started the fire.

The fire is currently threatening crops like wheat, as well as railroads and power infrastructure, and state fire assistance has been assigned to help local firefighters, ranging from Wenatchee, Cle Elum and Ellensburg.

According to Benton County Fire District #1, there seems to be a fire in this area at least every other year. Benton County Fire District #1 Chief Lonnie Click says residents need to be mindful of their surroundings during fire season, especially when it comes to protecting their homes.

-------------------------

UPDATE TUESDAY 9:30 AM

BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Les Blair Fire grew overnight to 700-800 acres. Benton County Fire District 1 says it now sits at 50% containment but no structures are threatened.

Firefighters say the biggest exposure is the railroad and the southeast corner of the fire is the most active. Crews plan on doing burn outs or indirect firing for full containment by the end of the day.

-------------------------

UPDATE TUESDAY 8 AM

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Firefighters estimate the Les Blair fire grew overnight to about 700 to 800 acres.

Benton County Fire District #1 Fire Chief Lonnie Click says the fire spread towards Finley Monday night.

Right now, firefighters from a Northeast Washington Strike Team are assisting, as well as from both Yakima and Kittitas Counties and local agencies.

They still believe they'll be able to get 100 percent containment on the fire by Tuesday evening.

-------------------------

6-5-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

BENTON COUNTY, WA - State resources have been called in to help with the Les Blair fire. The fire started Monday afternoon in Benton County, south of Finley.

As of Monday night, the fire had burned about 500 acres and was 80% contained.

Firefighters hope to have it fully contained by Tuesday evening. A team from Walla Walla is assisting.

An investigation is still underway, but officials believe the fire may have been started by a train.