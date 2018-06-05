Glamping at Cherry Wood Bed Breakfast and Barn

ZILLAH, WA - One local bed and breakfast is putting the 'glam' in camping by taking you glamping. Cherry Wood Bed Breakfast and Barn in Zillah turns "roughing it" into a luxurious experience. Complete with teepees, showers, and bathrooms, Cherry Wood puts the gives you all the adventure of camping without having to give up your favorite amenities from home.

For some added relaxation, the resort's "twilight tubs" are open air bathtubs that allow you to soak in warm water with scented bath salts.

Perhaps what they're most known for are their rescue horses. Cherry Wood's owners Tiffany and Pepper Fewel have been rescuing horses from slaughter for decades.

Guests at Cherry Wood can take excursions into the local wineries and stop for tastings. All horse excursions come with basic riding lessons and more information about the horse rescue program.

Cherry Wood has been votes as one of the top 10 bed and breakfasts in the U.S. For more information on Cherry Wood make sure to head over to their website cherrywoodbbandb.com.