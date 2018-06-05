Jet ski fun with Pacific Shorz Power Sports

RICHLAND, WA - Jet skiing is the perfect way to kick off summer, and Pacific Shorz Power Sports offers customers everything they need to have a safe and good time out on the water with jet skis.

"You can go as fast as you want out there on the water; there is no speed limitations except for the no wake zone, which is around the docks and around the shorelines so you have to go in nice and slow," said, Eric Harter, owner of Pacific Shorz Power Sports.

Anyone can ride on the jet skis as long as they are with an adult or are at least 18 years old.

Pacific Shorz can set up for family activities, birthdays, commercial parties and more for customers.