Woman dead after single vehicle rollover; cause unknown

ENTERPRISE, OR - A Pendleton woman is dead after her vehicle left the highway for unknown reasons and rolled several times in Wallowa County.

On Sunday June 3 at about 10:12 a.m., Oregon State troopers and emergency personnel responded to a one-car accident on State Route 3 (Enterprise / Lewiston Hwy) milepost 36.5, six miles north of Enterprise in Wallowa County.

After the initial investigation, it was determined that 62-year-old Joanne Norris of Pendleton was driving a 2005 Mercury sedan southbound on SR 3 when she, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and rolled several times.

Norris sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oregon State Police were assisted at the scene by the Wallowa County Sheriff's Department, ODOT, and Enterprise Fire Department.