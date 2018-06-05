Business Spotlight: Winegar's Ice Cream & Coffee

YAKIMA, WA - With over 30 ice cream flavors, a beloved Eastern Washington ice cream shop has arrived to Downtown Yakima.

For over 20 years, this family-owned ice cream shop has been scooping some of the best ice cream and customer service in Ellensburg. They have added a location in Yakima serving not only ice cream but a variety of treats, pastries, and coffee. They have several featured seasonal flavors each month like a maple-based ice cream with bacon bits to their salted caramel flavor, which is a vanilla bean-based ice cream with ribbons of salted caramel.

Make sure to head on over to Winegar's Ice Cream shop: they're located at 121 E Yakima Ave, and are open from 10 AM - 8 PM Monday to Sunday.