Bees of Summer

Event Location: Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W Grandridge Blvd, Kennewick, WA 99336

Event Date: June 23rd 2018

Time of the Event: 9am

Registration and tickets can bee purchased at https://beeseminar.brownpapertickets.com/ Mid-Columbia Beekeeping Association has invited well known beekeepers including Randy Oliver from ScientificBeekeeping.com, and WSU's Brandon Hopkins. Topics Include: - Varroa model - Reading the Combs - Brood Break for Varroa Control - Queen Selection for Varroa Resistance