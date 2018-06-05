Burglary suspects arrested and stolen vehicle recovered in Tollgate area

TOLLGATE, OR - On June 1 at about 9:50 a.m., UCSO Deputies Jason Post and Jeff Brown responded to a burglary in progress at a cabin near milepost 12 off Highway 204 in the Tollgate area. The person reporting the burglary was monitoring security cameras from off site and saw two suspects breaking into the back of the cabin.

When deputies arrived, they could hear people talking and ransacking the inside of the cabin. When the suspects left the cabin they were taken into custody at gunpoint and identified as 37-year-old Amber Pauline Livingston of Walla Walla and 40-year-old Jonathan Prescott Williams of Milton-Freewater. Their vehicle was found to be stolen out of Walla Walla.

Williams admitted that he had driven the stolen vehicle to the cabin and was arrested for Burglary I, Possession of a Controlled Substance (meth), Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Burglary Tools and Criminal Mischief II.

Livingston was arrested for Burglary I, Criminal Mischief II and a misdemeanor warrant for Fail to Appear out of Umatilla County Circuit Court on the original charge of Criminal Trespass I.

Both suspects were booked at the Umatilla County Jail.

The investigation revealed additional victims may exist, and UCSO asks that anyone with property in the Weston Mountain area checks their property and report any thefts immediately to the 24-hour dispatch center: 541-966-3651.