Bluewood getting first major lift service upgrade since 1986

DAYTON, WA - New skiers and snowboarders will have an easier and faster ride at Bluewood this winter. Two new conveyor lifts, manufactured by SunKid Lifts, will replace the comparatively slow platter pull lift that serves the beginners' area near the lodge. This is the first major upgrade to lift service since installation of the Triple Nickel chairlift in 1986.

"The conveyor lifts - similar to moving walkways at airports - can transport 1,200 to 1,450 people per hour compared to the current platter pull, which can only handle 350 people per hour," says Kim Clark, General Manager of Bluewood. "The conveyors will be placed in a staggered configuration where the current platter pull now sits."

"Skiers and snowboarders of all abilities will appreciate the ease of getting on and riding the new surface lifts," says Mike Peters, Snowsports School Director at Bluewood. "No more lift lines or congestion. Also, skiing and snowboarding lesson will now start close to the conveyor lifts and lodge. Guests won't need to walk and carry their gear as far as they did before. This will be a great improvement for beginners, folks returning for more lessons, and the general public."

The conveyor lifts are scheduled to be installed by mid-October and to be operational by opening day of the 2018-19 ski season.

Bluewood has invested more that $512,000 in capital improvements over the past two years, Clark says. Improvements include a new yurt at the summit (to be installed this fall), lodge upgrades, rental shop additions, and noise reduction.