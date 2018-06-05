CRIME STOPPERS: Saul Castaneda

TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for a Saul Castaneda.

Castaneda is wanted for 2 counts Assault 2nd, 2 counts Malicious Mischief 3rd, Illegal Possession of Firearm 1st, and Attempting to Elude.

Castaneda is 27 years old (DOB: 5-27-1991), 5'10", 230 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has the words "Aliyah" and "Aidan" tattooed on his right arm.

Castaneda should be considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted in connection with multiple incidents involving the alleged use of a firearm while assaulting a woman. During attempts to apprehend him he has fled from law enforcement.

If you have any information, call 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org. You can remain anonymous.