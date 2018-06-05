CRIME STOPPERS: Elden Dow McCullough

PASCO, WA - The Pasco Police Department and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for an Elden Dow McCullough.

McCullough is 37 years old (DOB: 8-20-80), white, 6'0" 185 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has the word "Reales" tattooed on the right side of his neck.

McCullough has several outstanding warrants including a Benton County Felony Warrant for Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or submit a tip online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org. You can remain anonymous.