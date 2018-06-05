Richland construction will be worth it, city leaders say

RICHLAND, WA - It's hard not to notice all of the construction in Richland. It might be an eye sore now, but city leaders say it will all be worth it.

Crews are working on two major projects right now: first, the Duportail Bridge Phase One project. Once it's complete, it will connect the core of Richland to the growing business area in the Queensgate-Duportail area.

Another project in the works is the roundabout at the Keene and Queensgate intersection. Starting next Tuesday, that area will be down to one lane for utility and sewage work. That will last for about 10 days.

"You know you have to break eggs to make an omelette," said Jay Marlowe, Public Works Manager with the City of Richland. "We're breaking the eggs right now and it's little painful and it looks like a big mess, but when it all comes together I'm expecting it to be a good outcome."

Both projects are on time. The Duportail Bridge is expected to be complete by the summer of 2020. The roundabout at the intersection of Keene and Queensgate is expected to be complete in August.