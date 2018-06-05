Two Kamiakin students barred from wearing military cords at graduation

KENNEWICK, WA - Two Kamiakin students are speaking out about not being able to wear military cords at graduation.

'Tis the season for graduations, and the excitement is stronger than ever for high school seniors... but a couple of Kamiakin students are speaking out after hearing some news about what they could and couldn't wear on graduation day.

Madison Dunn and Jazmine Brown are getting ready to graduate high school and head off to the military, but this week, the two girls were told some unfortunate news about their graduation ceremony - that they couldn't wear their military cords. After reaching out to the Kennewick School District, Brown and Dunn were told only National Honor Society cords are allowed.

"It kinda sucks to not be able to show that off on the one day when everybody is watching and families are there in town," said Brown.

Dunn reached out directly to the district's superintendent.

"He said [if one] club uses cords, then they have to let all others," Dunn explained. "I don't really feel like the military is a club."

The Kennewick School District says this a decade-long rule and released this statement earlier today:

"Kennewick School District wants our graduates entering the military to know that we are proud of them, respect them and appreciate their service. Our school board members and superintendent are highly supportive of military service. We have board members who have served and our superintendent’s son is currently serving.

The tradition for the past several decades is that the high schools recognize all of our students entering the military at each graduation ceremony by individually reading their names and the branch of the service they will be entering. We ask them to stand and be recognized at each ceremony by the entire graduation audience. This recognition shows the pride, support and respect we have for those who choose to serve our country.

We currently allow National Honor Society cords to be worn by those who have achieved high academic status. This allows us to maintain a focus at graduation on the students’ educational achievements while in high school."

But Dunn and Brown feel other accomplishments need to be recognized as well.

"It seems like they're picking academic achievement over a different route that students may take that isn't higher education," Dunn said.

The two students are hoping the community can come together for the June 20 board meeting to discuss changing this decade-long rule for future enlistees.