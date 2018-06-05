Friends and family of late late retired YPD sergeant reflect on his lifePosted: Updated:
Crews Actively Working to Keep Fire from Speading in Selah
Family of mother killed remember her
The Love Project concert
Sunnyside emergency text system
Mother fatally stabbed in Yakima
Friends and family of late late retired YPD sergeant reflect on his life
Family and friends waited as police escorted retired Sergeant Mark Peck's body to Shaw and Sons Funeral Home.More >>
Body found buried in a barn off Old Naches Highway
On June 5 at 9:20 a.m., Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 523 Old Naches Highway for a report of a possible dead body buried in a barn.More >>
Yakima Native serves with Navy Strike Fighter Squadron
A Yakima, Washington, native is currently serving with a U.S. Navy strike fighter squadron, which flies one of the world’s most advanced warplanes.More >>
Former Yakima Fire Captain Burton honored at annual memorial service
On Sunday, hundreds of firefighters, their family, and total strangers will gather at the state capitol for the annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.More >>
Buffalo Fire in Selah Contained
SELAH, WA- The Buffalo Fire burning near Selah is contained.More >>
Teen accidentally shot by friend
YAKIMA - A 14 year old is shot in Yakima, and his 14 year old friend admitted to shooting him.More >>
Fire Marshal's office investigating fatal fire in Selah
Investigators with the Yakima County Fire Marshal's office are trying to figure out what caused a fatal fire in Selah.More >>
Graduation rates of Yakima-area schools
Graduation is right around the corner for many high school seniors, but how many students are actually graduating?More >>
Family of Yakima mother fatally stabbed remember her loving and giving personality
A fatal stabbing on Memorial Day has left one baby without a mother in Yakima.More >>
Suspect in six hour standoff is fighting for his life at Harborview
Officers say Castro shot his two neighbors, 19-year-old Shawn Umphrey and 43-year-old Michael Bretches, Wednesday night during a confrontation.More >>
