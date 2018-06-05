Friends and family of late late retired YPD sergeant reflect on his life

6-5-18 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - Tuesday, family and friends of a retired Yakima police officer who died on Sunday had the chance to pay their respects

Family and friends waited as police escorted retired Sergeant Mark Peck's body to Shaw and Sons Funeral Home. Peck died Sunday during a fire at his house. Fire crews say when they got the fire under control, they found Peck unresponsive.

Peck lived alone. He left behind two sons who loved him very much.

"He was a people person, had a lot of friends and loved his community and this is where he was happiest out here," said Jeremy Peck, one of the sons.

Peck was with the Yakima Police Department for 27 years. He retired in May of 2002 as a sergeant. Those who worked with him say they learned a lot from him.

"Mark was my first sergeant and I learned pretty quickly that Mark was a great, big, giant man but yet he was kind... and he was always there to listen and give you advice and direction," said Mike Pollard, a Yakima Police lieutenant.

If there was one thing Pollard learned from Peck, it was...

"That you don't have to be rough and tough with people when you carry the badge that represents onto itself," Pollard said. "You can be kind and you can talk with people."