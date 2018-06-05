Body found buried in a barn off Old Naches Highway

YAKIMA, WA – On June 5 at 9:20 a.m., Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 523 Old Naches Highway for a report of a possible dead body buried in a barn.

After they were allowed on the property by the homeowner, deputies smelled an odor similar to that of a decomposing body coming from the barn. A search warrant is being requested and YCSO expects to be at the scene for many hours as they will methodically work to uncover the body. An autopsy will be conducted after the body is removed from the soil.

YCSO does not know the true identity of the person and detectives are interviewing people to get more information about the scene.

They are in the preliminary stages of this investigation and will send out an update when more information is available.