50 years since Robert Kennedy assassination

Arlington, VA- Former President Bill Clinton and members of the Kennedy family will be at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's assassination.



Kennedy was shot on June 5, 1968 and died a day later at the age of 42.

The Navy veteran is buried at Arlington near his brother, former President John F. Kennedy.



Ceremonies Wednesday at Arlington are scheduled to include speeches from Clinton, Kennedy's daughter Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and his grandson Joe Kennedy III.

