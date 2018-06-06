Boats power into Richland for annual Regatta - here are the closures and detours

RICHLAND, WA - This weekend is an exciting one in Richland, WA. Thousands of spectators and over 60 race boats are expected for the 3rd annual Richland Regatta Hydroplane Races.

With all of the activity on the riverfront in Howard Amon Park, comes detours and closures for public safety, Thursday, June 7 through Sunday, June 10.

The North Howard Amon Boat Launch will close to the public beginning Thursday at 7:00 a.m. through Sunday evening for boats, crews and event staff use. Boaters can launch at Leslie Groves or Columbia Point Marina. The small stretch of Lee Boulevard, from Amon Park Drive to the riverfront will also close at this time.

The Columbia River will close to boat traffic every morning at 8:00 a.m. and reopen every evening around 6:00 p.m., Friday through Sunday. This closure will begin north of the Howard Amon Boat Launch and end just north of the Columbia Point Marina. Restrictions include both motorized and non-motorized watercraft.

Amon Park Drive, from Newton Street to the Fingernail will close to motorized traffic, but open for bicyclists and pedestrians. Parking is available off Lee Boulevard behind the Fingernail and at the Richland Community Center.

Entrance to the event is free. There will be food and beverage vendors.

For more information visit the Northwest Power Boat Association’s website at www.nwpba.com or their Facebook page.