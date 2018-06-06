Newscast Director P/T KNDU/O - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

NBC RIGHT NOW TV in Yakima and Tri-Cities Washington is looking for a newscast director on a part time basis.  We are seeking creative technical director, who is willing to work hand and hand with the producer of a daily 30 minute newscast.  We’re a great place to start your journalism career!  Applicants should have a college degree in journalism or related field, good driving record and pass a pre-employment drug test.  EOE, women and minorities encouraged to apply.  Please email your resume and link to your reel to jana.gray@nbcrightnow.com.  Or mail to Jana Gray, News Director  3312 W. Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, WA  99336

