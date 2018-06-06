College Place teen organizes fundraiser for December's Cops & Ki - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

College Place teen organizes fundraiser for December's Cops & Kids program

Posted by Kendra Wisner, Digital Producer
WALLA WALLA, WA - Christmas came early in May when $848 was raised for the Cops & Kids shopping event scheduled for December this year.

Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber reported that WW County Fire District #4 Team one came in first place followed by the second place WW Police team and WW County Corrections/JJC came in third. The fundraiser benefits the Cops & Kids shopping event that matches law enforcement officers with a disadvantaged child who can shop for gifts for their family alongside the officer or deputy. It helps give kids a positive and fun encounter with law enforcement.

Jessica Galland, a junior at College Place High School, coordinated "Christmas in May" - a 4x100 relay involving local EMS including law enforcement, fire, and Department of Corrections personnel to raise money for Cops & Kids.

Galland was involved with the race last year as a part of a College Place High School class project that raised about $700 for the YWCA Domestic Violence program. She says it was a lot of fun and Chief Bieber encouraged her to do it again this year. Galland chose to benefit the Cops & Kids shopping event.

Galland's proud mother, Wanda Galland, is the Crime Victim Advocate of Walla Walla County.

Casey Sewell from WW County Fire District #4 was the raffle winner for the 50" Samsung Smart TV, and an addition to this year's fundraiser was a barbecue hamburger and hot dog lunch!

Sponsors for the event included Walla Walla Area Crime Watch, Oil Haus, Walla Walla Union Bulletin, and Craig Bolling.

