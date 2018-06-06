The original Gerber baby, 91, met the newest one in an adorable photo

The original Gerber baby and today’s "spokesbaby" met, and they got along like two peas in a jar of baby food.

Ann Turner Cook, 91, recently met 1-year-old Lucas Warren for an adorable photo 90 years in the making.

Both showed their infectious smiles that respectively made them the faces of Gerber baby food in 1928 and 2018. Little Lucas’ parents told Today.com the experience was “life-changing.”

Cook lives in Tampa after retiring as an English teacher and mystery novelist. Lucas, who is also the first Gerber baby with Down syndrome, and his parents were in the area on a family vacation, Gerber helped arrange a meeting between Warren and Cook.

“As soon as we walked into the room, (Cook) and Lucas immediately bonded,” parents Cortney and Jason wrote in a statement to Today.com “Lucas walked right up to her, flashing his signature smile and waving, and we could tell he loved her right away.”

Lucas then grabbed two cookies and offered Cook one, which she accepted.

Her grandson, writer Chris Colin, tweeted out the photo of the joyous meeting with Lucas in Florida.

"Pretty pretttty cute.,' he wrote.

Cook became the original face of Gerber products after family friend Dorothy Hope Smith sketched a charcoal portrait of her as an infant and submitted it to Gerber in 1928 for a contest to find the official face of the company.

Cook's cherubic likeness became so synonymous with the company, Gerber trademarked it in 1931. However, it wasn't revealed until the company's 50th anniversary in 1978 that Cook was the original Gerber baby.

Lucas and his family loved every minute of the meeting.

“Ann Turner Cook is truly a wonderful woman and pleasure to be around, and we couldn’t be more grateful that she took the time to meet with our family,” the proud parents told Today.com