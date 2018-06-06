How to detect arthritis in pets

SPOKANE, WA - For people with arthritis, the pain can be unbearable. But it can be just as bad in our pets, and they can't voice their feelings.

Arthritis causes pain and inflammation in the joints and can be hard to live with, especially for animals. But veterinarian Adam McMahan says it's typically easy to tell if your pet is suffering.

"They're slow to get up, they have a lameness in a limb, they can be painful when a limb is touched and sometimes the pet isn't acting themselves and not doing things they like to do," McMahan said.

It's important to know that as soon as you recognize symptoms of arthritis, have them checked by a vet.

And arthritis in animals doesn't mean a death sentence. Doctor McMahan says joint supplements, anti-inflammatories and weight control can all help curb the pain.