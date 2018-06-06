Local water rescue owner warns against swimming without a life jacket

TRI-CITIES, WA - The weather is warmer, and that means boaters, swimmers and paddle boarders are out in full force. While summer is associated with carefree living, you need to be anything but that when you're out on the water.

"Life jackets, life jackets, life jackets," repeated Mark Allen, owner of Allen Water Rescue.

There have been several drownings over these past couple of weeks. Allen responded to the most recent incident on the Yakima River.

"The big thing is, that's common with all of these people, is they didn't have a life jacket on," Allen said.

While the water may appear one way, Allen says looks can be deceiving.

"It's actually really, really fast underneath the water," he explained. "It's got current, it's cold, it's fast, it's unknown what's underneath."

If you don't own any life jackets, you can borrow a life jacket from a free loaner board. They're at most parks and boat launches including Howard Amon Park, Columbia Park, Leslie Groves Park and the Schlagel Boat Launch in Pasco.

We've included a link so you can find the life jacket loaner board closest to you: https://parks.state.wa.us/956/Life-Jacket-Loaner-Program