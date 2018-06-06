KID asks residents to report gopher holes; avoid canal breaks

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Irrigation District has a nemesis, and it's got four legs, a tail, and does a lot of digging: gophers.

"Depending on the species, [they] can come out as early as February, start their activity and go throughout July," said Jason McShane, KID Engineering Operations Manager.

Invasive ground squirrels and gophers may seem cute and cuddly, but there's a lot more to them than what meets the eye.

"Burrowing animals will dig into canal banks, and the canal banks hold the water into the canal... creating tunnel holes throughout the systems nearly the size of a Sharpie," McShane explained.

And McShane says the damage can get pretty extensive...

"Canal breaches, which cause massive property damage and are a risk to public safety."

Unfortunately these incidents are not uncommon. KID is asking anyone who sees one of these holes to report them immediately, so that neighboring areas don't have to experience a canal break anytime soon.

To do that, just call 509-586-9111.