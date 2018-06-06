No apparent threat found at Ridgeview Elementary - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

YAKIMA, WA - Kids are now home safe after a reported threat locked down Ridgeview Elementary Wednesday afternoon in Yakima.

The lock down started around 3:30 in the afternoon, and parents were seen picking up their kids after school. Police say a student told a school administrator about someone making the threat, and they notified police.

Police say they never found an apparent threat and are now talking with the student to find out what they know.

